Soika Labs Unveils Mockingjay Network: The Agentic AI Operating System For Modern Business

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Unveiled at the Dubai AI Festival, the desktop-first platform lets businesses build, deploy and connect AI agents across a global network with early-access UAE users receiving 5,000 free credits. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Soika Labs has opened early access to Mockingjay Network, an agentic AI operating system that lets any business build, run and command its own workforce of AI agents. Co-founder and CEO Enzo Amur unveiled the platform's move into production at the Dubai AI Festival on 27 October, launching with a UAE-first soft rollout that gives early-access users 5,000 free credits to start building.

An AI agent is a digital worker software that carries out real business tasks such as answering customers, qualifying and sorting leads, or standing up an entire CRM system. Most AI tools, however, operate in isolation, leaving teams to pay for several products and stitch the results together by hand. Mockingjay Network brings all of that into a single environment. Inside a company, agents work together as a coordinated team; beyond it, they connect with agents from other organisations worldwide through the Global Agentic Neural Network (GANN) to get work done faster. Each company's private agents stay sovereign, plugging into the wider network without exposing internal data.

Mockingjay is built to be used without writing a line of code or hiring engineers, and it can run on a company's own computers so sensitive data stays under its control. The platform is also one of the largest LLM aggregators available, giving users access to Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, Kimi and more from a single place. An intelligent auto-routing system directs each task to the best-suited model saving up to 70% of credits while agents work across text, images and data. Mockingjay is delivered as a desktop application that businesses install and run locally.

Mockingjay is designed for small and medium-sized businesses before anyone else, and the opportunity is vast: an estimated 1.3 million SMEs in the UAE, around 2 million across the wider GCC, and some 36.2 million small businesses in the United States. Many want to adopt AI but find it too expensive or too complicated. Mockingjay is built to close that gap, bringing agentic AI within practical reach of leaner teams.

For all its automation, Mockingjay is designed around human oversight. Soika Labs sets a baseline of at least one person per division and expects“human in the loop” to become a profession of its own as businesses scale.“The rules of communication, cooperation and equality between AI agents are what make a shared network work,” said Enzo Amur, Co-founder and CEO of Soika Labs.“We want businesses to let AI do more so people can be more without letting AI take over.” The launch aligns with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, as businesses across the region move from adopting AI tools to applying them for measurable operational value.

Mockingjay Network is available now as a desktop application. Businesses can download it and start building their AI agents and fleets at download. As part of the UAE-first soft launch, early-access users receive 5,000 free credits.“This is the beginning of a network where businesses of every size build their own AI workforce and connect it to the world,” added Amur.

Soika Labs is a Dubai-based AI company and the team behind Mockingjay Network. Built on the principle that in the era of AI being human matters more, it develops agentic AI infrastructure that keeps businesses and people in control.