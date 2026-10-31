MP Govt Suspends Panna Executive Engineer Over Remarks On Accepting Bribes

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 31 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended C B Ahirwar, an executive engineer of the Water Resources Department posted in Panna district, over his controversial remarks on accepting money offered voluntarily as a bribe, which went viral on social media.

On October 30, the Water Resources Department issued the suspension order, with immediate effect.

The government held that Ahirwar's remarks, made while interacting with media persons on October 28, amounted to misconduct and violated the service conduct rules applicable to government employees.

The order stated that the remarks circulated on social media amounted to a clear violation of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

"Under Rule 3(1)(a), a government servant is required to maintain absolute integrity, while Rule 3(1)(iii) provides that no government servant shall do anything unbecoming of a government servant. The statement circulated on social media clearly violates these provisions," the order stated.

It further described his conduct as contrary to the standards expected of a public servant.

"The said act of C B Ahirwar is contrary to and unbecoming of the conduct expected from a government servant and is indicative of indiscipline. It falls under the category of misconduct and amounts to a violation of the prescribed conduct rules," the order said.

The government invoked Rule 9(1)(a) of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966, to place him under suspension with immediate effect.

The order, issued in the name of the Governor and signed by Ravindra Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Secretary, Water Resources Department, said Ahirwar would be entitled to subsistence allowance as per the rules.

His headquarters during the suspension period has been fixed at the office of the Engineer-in-Chief of the department in Bhopal. The action came amid a Lokayukta police operation against two other employees of the Water Resources Department's Panna division.

On October 28, the Sagar Lokayukta police allegedly caught divisional accountant Deepak Singh Parmar and assistant grade-II employee Arvind Kumar Pathak while accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000 from a contractor for clearing a pending payment-related bill.

The action followed a complaint by the contractor, who alleged that the employees had demanded money to process his payment.

Ahirwar, however, was not among the two employees caught in the Lokayukta operation. Ahirwar's suspension order specifically cites his public remarks and the alleged violation of service conduct rules as the grounds for disciplinary action.