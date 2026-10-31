Gujarat: Six Cops Selected For National Award For Excellence In Investigation

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 31 (IANS) Six Gujarat Police officers have been selected for the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation-2026, announced by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, recognising their work in investigating complex criminal cases.

The awards were announced on National Unity Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

A total of 490 personnel from across the country have been selected for the medals this year, with the six Gujarat officers recognised for their exemplary work in the investigation field.

The officers selected from Gujarat are SP Anshul Jain, ASP Simran Bhardwaj, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ranjitsinh Singhal, Police Inspector Jayesh Thakor, Police Inspector Parthendrasinh Vaghela and Police Inspector Gunvant Manubhai Hadiya.

Congratulating the officers, Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Singh Malik said the national recognition was a matter of pride for the state.

"This prestigious national recognition received by the dedicated officers of the Gujarat Police is a moment of pride for the entire state. Their in-depth and sincere work in the field of investigation will also serve as an inspiration to other police personnel," Malik said.

The officers were selected for their contribution to investigating complex crimes through scientific, logical and thorough methods.

Their work, according to the announcement, has contributed to strengthening the judicial process.

"The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation was instituted on February 1, 2024, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah," officials added.

The award aims to recognise excellence in investigation and encourage personnel serving in security forces by boosting their morale.

The annual recognition covers personnel from across the country, with this year's selection including officers from the Gujarat Police for their work in crime investigation.