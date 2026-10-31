Total Collapse Of Law And Order Under TDP-Led Andhra Govt: Jagan On School Chainsaw Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Anantapur, Oct 31 (IANS) YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday condemned the brutal attack on a Class 10 student inside a classroom in Andhra Pradesh's Raptadu, calling it a "total collapse of law and order" under the TDP-led state government.

A Class 10 girl student is undergoing emergency medical treatment after being brutally attacked with a chainsaw inside her school premises in Raptadu, leaving her with severe injuries to her face, head, and throat, officials said.

The girl sustained deep wounds to her neck and abdomen, while her right hand was reportedly almost severed in the assault.

Another girl student, who attempted to intervene and save her, was also seriously injured during the attack. Both victims are currently battling for their lives at a private hospital.

Taking to X, Reddy said: "The barbaric chainsaw attack on a Class 10 student inside the classroom at Rapthadu ZP High School exposes the total collapse of law and order under the TDP coalition's 'Jungle Raj'."

"How could an assailant freely storm into a government school and brutally assault a young girl? This shows the government's utter negligence in ensuring the safety of children, even inside educational institutions," he said.

The former Chief Minister also said that it is "unfortunate" that another student was also injured while she was trying to intervene.

"When governance takes a backseat to political vendetta and 'Red Book' rule, criminals run rampant without fear of the law," he said.

"Injured students must be provided with the best emergency medical treatment immediately, and their families must be taken into confidence. We demand the immediate arrest of the attacker and be brought to justice through a transparent probe. An urgent review of school safety protocols across Andhra Pradesh, and complete accountability from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and TDP National Working President Nara Lokesh," Reddy added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister expressed shock over the incident and spoke to officials to enquire about her condition and the treatment being provided. Personally monitoring her recovery, CM Naidu directed the medical team to accord her the highest priority and provide the best possible care.

"I have ordered the police to hunt down the monster responsible and deliver the harshest legal punishment swiftly," he added.

Later, CM Naidu spoke to the student's mother over the phone and offered her words of comfort and reassurance. He urged her to remain courageous and assured her that the accused would be punished severely, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister assured the family that the government would extend complete support and that every possible effort would be made to save the student's life.

He also enquired about the health condition of another student who was also injured in the attack.

Nara Lokesh also condemned the incident.

Meanwhile, police have launched an extensive investigation into the incident and are yet to determine whether the accused man was known to the girl before the attack. Investigators are examining multiple aspects of the case as efforts continue to identify and apprehend the attacker.