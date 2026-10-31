Jammu And Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Marries Journalist Nidhi Razdan

Omar Abdullah Marries Nidhi Razdan

Background of Nidhi Razdan and Recent Regional Events

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah married journalist Nidhi Razdan at a private ceremony on Friday. The CM shared glimpses from his wedding on his X. In the pictures, the couple can be seen posing for the camera with beaming smiles. One of the photographs captured Omar Abdullah standing with his wife Nidhi on an ornate wooden staircase adorned with floral arrangements and framed artwork. The couple is dressed in traditional attire, marking a special occasion in their life together. Another photograph captured Nidhi and Omar Abdullah posing together in front of a floral arch adorned with pink and white blossoms. While sharing the photos, Omar Abdullah wrote, "A new journey began yesterday."

Nidhi Razdan is an Indian journalist, TV anchor, and author. She became popular after hosting the news show 'Left, Right & Centre' on NDTV 24×7. After working for more than 22 years with the channel, she resigned from NDTV in 2023. Under the leadership of CM Omar Abdullah, the union territory marked the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir this year. It showcased over 1,100 films from more than 50 countries and celebrated global and local cinematic talent. It was also attended by several dignitaries from the film industry, including Ramesh Sippy and others. (ANI)

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