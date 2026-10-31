Father Catches Man Giving Phone Number To 13-Year-Old Daughter On AC Train, Viral Video Sparks Concern (WATCH)

A father's alertness helped bring attention to an unsettling incident during a train journey after he allegedly caught a man giving his phone number to his 13-year-old daughter inside an air-conditioned coach. Details available with the police said the man was traveling in the same AC coach as the girl when he reportedly approached her and shared his contact number with her. The girl's father saw what the man was doing and promptly called him out on it.

The incident increased the awareness of other passengers and sparked worries of the safety of youngsters traveling on public transport. It apparently happened on a train when the family was traveling. The man is accused of giving the 13-year-old his phone number while she was sitting or traveling in the same coach.

The girl's dad, however, noticed the exchange and intervened before things got out of hand. He called the man on his behavior, drawing attention to the issue. It is not known if the man's name or the path of the train has been confirmed and the authorities or police have not been notified.

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The incident has once again raised worries about the safety of minors traveling on public transit. Train travels are sometimes shared coaches with unfamiliar passengers, so awareness and alertness are needed, especially when kids are traveling.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to be aware of the children's online interactions and to urge them to tell a trusted adult if a stranger makes them feel uncomfortable, asks them for personal information or tries to initiate private contact.