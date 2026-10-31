The Tiverton Fire Department is accepting applications to establish a hiring list for future Firefighter/EMT openings. Applications will be accepted through November 30, 2026.

Lateral transfers will also be considered for current and future vacancies.

Applications and additional information regarding the hiring process and minimum qualifications can be found at:

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Tiverton Fire Accepting Applications News Provided By October 31, 2026, 11:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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