35 University Students Engage In Digital Marketing Training Program In Tafila

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tafila, Oct. 31 (Petra) – All Jordan Youth Commission (AJYC), the youth arm of the King Abdullah II Fund for Development in Tafila governorate, in collaboration with the Deanship of Student Affairs at Tafila Technical University (TTU), has concluded a specialized training program on digital marketing and affiliate marketing.

The program, which saw the participation of 35 male and female students, aimed to enhance their skills in harnessing digital tools and platforms, while leveraging opportunities within the digital economy to develop projects and create new sources of income.

According to a TTU statement issued on Saturday, Dr. Mahmoud Soud, Dean of Student Affairs, presided over the closing ceremony and the participants' graduation.

During the ceremony, Dr. Soud called for investing in the youth's potential to aqcuire modern skills to keep pace with the evolving demands of the labor market.

He noted that training in the digital economy opens "new" horizons for youth, which fosters learning, productivity and entrepreneurship, while improving employment prospects and helping to mitigate unemployment and poverty challenges.

For his part, the AJYC coordinator in Tafila, Amjad Krimeen, stated the program is part of the commission's ongoing efforts to provide practical training tailored to the needs of young people.

He highlighted the program's role in enabling participants to turn their knowledge into actionable opportunities for their professional and economic lives, underscoring the importance of promoting an entrepreneurship culture and encouraging participants to invest their talents in promising digital sectors.

He added that the AJYC continues to develop its training programs to alignm with shifts in the labor market and priorities for economic empowerment, aimed to enhance the youth skills and their ability to capitalize on available opportunities.

As for its goals, the three-day program sought to help participants apply these skills to their future projects and business ventures.

Concluding the program, certificates were awarded to the participants, confirming their completion of the training activities.

This initiative is part of the commission's ongoing efforts to implement specialized, high-quality programs aimed at youth across the Kingdom's various governorates.

//Petra// AG