Khmara, Drapatyi Discuss Key Security Risks, Planning Of Combat Operations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported this on Facebook.

"[Khmara and Drapatyi] focused on the situation at the front, Russia's plans, including those concerning mobilization, the enemy's possible next moves, key security risks and the urgent needs of the Defense Forces. They also discussed countering the enemy's air attacks," the statement said.

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Khmara and Drapatyi also set priorities and agreed on further steps, including developing the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, strengthening the defense system, supplying the military, and increasing production by Ukraine's defense industry.

They also outlined tasks for planning combat operations at both the tactical and operational levels.

Photo: gov