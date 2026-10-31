Reliance Industries Posts 40.6% Profit Growth As Refining Business Strengthens Earnings

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Reliance Industries reported a 40.6% year over year increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, supported by stronger performance across key businesses, particularly its oil to chemicals operations. The Indian conglomerate reported net profit of ₹25,548 crore, exceeding the average analyst estimate of ₹21,419 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The result came during a period of elevated energy prices and tighter fuel markets, which supported the company's refining and petrochemical operations. Its digital services business also delivered growth, demonstrating the contribution of multiple business segments to the group's financial performance.

Refining business leads the earnings improvement

Reliance's oil to chemicals division benefited from improved petrochemical margins, firm domestic demand and stronger conditions in fuel markets. The business accounts for more than half of the company's revenue, making its performance an important influence on overall financial results.

Core earnings from the refining business increased 68%, reflecting stronger operating conditions during the quarter. Higher refining margins can improve profitability when the value of refined products rises relative to the cost of crude oil.

However, energy businesses remain exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices, geopolitical developments and changes in global demand. A strong quarter does not necessarily indicate that similar conditions will continue throughout the financial year.

Digital services add another growth contributor

Jio Platforms, Reliance's digital services and telecommunications business, reported a 16.6% increase in core earnings. Its contribution highlights the group's exposure to India's expanding digital economy alongside its traditional energy operations.

The company's recent stock market debut has also brought greater attention to its digital business and its financial performance. Investors are likely to assess the contribution of telecommunications, digital services and customer growth when evaluating Reliance's overall valuation.

What investors will monitor next

Investors will be watching refining margins, petrochemical demand and the performance of Reliance's retail and digital businesses. The company's ability to maintain profitability across different segments will remain important as commodity prices and economic conditions change.

The latest results highlight the advantage of a diversified business portfolio, but the sustainability of profit growth will depend on market conditions and the execution of its investment plans.