INDIA Bloc Rally In Delhi Expected To Be Biggest Ever Says Congress

INDIA Bloc Prepares for Mega Delhi Rally

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally in Delhi would witness massive participation, claiming that people from across the country were travelling to the national capital to attend the event. Speaking about the preparations for the rally, Venugopal said that despite the difficulties, the opposition was determined to make it one of the biggest rallies Delhi had ever witnessed. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Come what may, whatever difficulty is there, this is going to be one of the biggest rallies Delhi has ever seen. The entire country is coming to Delhi tomorrow."

Opposition Questions CEC Impeachment Process

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement regarding a special session of Parliament, Venugopal questioned the rejection of the impeachment motion notice against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. He argued that the notice should have been accepted for consideration as it had been signed by more than 100 Members of Parliament. He also questioned why the motion was not allowed to proceed. "Why did they reject the impeachment motion of Gyanesh Kumar earlier? It is mandatory that when more than 100 members of Parliament sign and give the notice to the Speaker or the Chairman, there should be an impeachment motion. They rejected it. They didn't even allow it to be accepted."

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Public Participation

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi called upon people to join a march in the national capital before reaching Ramlila Maidan for a scheduled mega rally by the INDIA bloc on November 1. However, Delhi Police sources said no permission had been sought for a march starting from Connaught Place. In a post on X, Gandhi announced the route and timing of the walk. "See you tomorrow, let's walk together," he said. According to the post, the walk will begin at the Minto Road junction near Connaught Place at 12 noon on Sunday, proceed to Ajmeri Gate and end at Ramlila Maidan.

Rescheduled Impeachment Programme

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to hold their public impeachment programme against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday at 3.30 pm at 10, Rajaji Marg, the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The programme was rescheduled after being postponed on Friday due to rain in the national capital. Rahul Gandhi announced the decision, saying it was taken by consensus to avoid inconvenience to senior leaders. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)