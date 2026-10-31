'If You Get Involved In Any Work, Finish It': Manisha Recalls Father's Teachings After Worlds Title

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) India's first-ever women's Senior World Wrestling Championships gold medallist Manisha Bhanwala has credited her late father, Suresh Bhanwala, for instilling in her the belief that one should never take up a task without being determined to finish it, saying the life lesson has become a part of her character and continues to guide her wrestling career.

Manisha became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Senior World Wrestling Championships after she clinched the yellow metal in the 59kg event on Friday in Astana, Kazakhstan.

“My father has taught me one thing since childhood. If you get involved in any work, then finish it. That thing is in my blood. Don't get involved in any work if you don't plan on finishing it. For me, the first and last option is wrestling,” Manisha said in a joint media interaction facilitated by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday.

The 23-year-old wrestler said her father had made an invaluable contribution to her career and that his presence continued to inspire her even after his death.

“I cannot tell you how much my father contributed to my career. I keep talking to him as if he is living inside me. He is a part of my life; he is in my heart. My father taught me that either you do not get involved in any work, or you finish it completely. That is in my blood. Wrestling is the first and last option for me. It has given me life, a name and the ability to live,” she added.

Manisha produced a remarkable comeback victory in the final to clinch the yellow medal in the 59kg category. Before reaching the summit clash, Manisha defeated Canada's Laurence Beauregard 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinals before overcoming Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the semifinals.

India finished the championships with four medals, including two silver and one bronze, besides Manisha's historic gold.

Tanu Sharma secured bronze in the women's 72kg category, while Kajal Dhochak and Neelam Sirohi claimed silver medals.

Reflecting on her campaign, Manisha admitted that missing out on a medal at the Asian Games had been frustrating but said the disappointment eventually motivated her to focus on the World Championships.

"There was no luck in the Asian Games. It was all frustration. I kept talking to the coach about wrestling, practice and recovery. He told me that the next target was the World Championship. I still remember him saying that God had planned something big for me," she said.

Manisha also revealed that she had carried a special emotional connection with her parents during the competition. Before travelling to Kazakhstan, she got a white T-shirt printed with photographs of her parents and wore it during her warm-up sessions.

“There is no 'idea' behind this. These things cannot be 'ideas'. These are feelings, something you just get from the inside. Three days before arriving in Astana, I got it done. I got it done because I had a feeling that I would come back with a medal, with a record,” she said.

Looking ahead to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where the women's 59kg category will not be part of the programme, Manisha said the shift of some wrestlers from her category to 57kg could work in her favour during the qualification cycle.

“Some girls from my 59 kg category will shift to the 57 kg category at the Los Angeles Olympics. So, we have got a plus point that the girls whom I fought here will be part of the 57 kg category even during the 2027 qualifying event. So, this is an advantage for us," she said.