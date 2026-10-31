Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers Protest Over Pricing During State Bandh

Sugarcane Farmers Stage Protests Across Karnataka

Sugarcane farmers staged protests at the Hittinahalli toll gate in Vijayapura district on Saturday, demanding a fair price of Rs 5,500 per tonne for their produce, as a statewide Karnataka bandh called by farmers' organisations was observed. The bandh was called by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene over the sugarcane pricing dispute. Farmers gathered near the Hittinahalli toll gate and attempted to stage a protest, following which police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and took measures to bring the situation under control. A verbal altercation also broke out between the protesters and police. As the demonstration gained momentum, passengers arriving from other towns were forced to walk to reach their destinations.

Speaking to the media, farmer leader Bhagyarasa Sannada said the agitation would continue until the demands of sugarcane growers were addressed. "We are protesting against the government. Both the state and central governments have failed to fulfil the aspirations of sugarcane growers. Therefore, we will continue our protest until our demands are met," he said. Sannada added that the farmers would continue their demonstration even though permission had not been granted for the protest.

Impact on Regional Operations

Meanwhile, Belagavi city witnessed a limited response to the bandh. Schools and colleges, along with their vehicles, continued to function, while autos and regular traffic were also seen plying on the roads. Buses were blocked near the main gate of the Central Bus Stand, but services continued through another gate. Buses travelling to Goa and Maharashtra, as well as CBT buses, also operated as usual. Most shops near the bus stand and in the City Market remained open.

Prohibitory Orders and Administrative Action

Earlier, in view of the ongoing agitation and calls for highway blockades by sugarcane farmers, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Snehal R has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, on four National Highways in the district and areas within a five-kilometre radius. The restrictions cover the Pune-Bengaluru, Hubballi-Ankola, Navalgund-Solapur and Hubballi-Ballari National Highways. The orders, issued following reports from the district Superintendent of Police and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman, came into immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders. The district administration said the restrictions were imposed to maintain public peace, ensure smooth traffic movement, protect emergency services and preserve law and order amid the anticipated highway blockade protests. The farmers' organisations have been demanding Rs 5,500 per tonne for sugarcane, with the dispute over the support price triggering the statewide bandh call.

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