Uttarakhand CM Unveils New Police Insignia During Vigilance Week Event

Uttarakhand CM Unveils New Police Identity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 event, based on the theme "Prosperity through Integrity," and the unveiling ceremony of the Uttarakhand Police Gaurav Chinh (Insignia of Honour) at the CM Residence Auditorium in Dehradun.

During the event, CM Dhami highlighted the transformation of Uttarakhand Police, thanking the Director General of Police (DGP) for leading the force forward. "The police force has introduced a new formation sign, insignia, crest, and uniform. After approximately 18 years since 2008, the Uttarakhand Police is receiving a new identity, enhancing its symbol of pride and adding to its responsibilities. Special congratulations go to the DGP for leading the police department effectively. The Uttarakhand Police has earned top-tier recognition nationwide across various initiatives, including BNS implementation," he said.

Focus on Probity and Governance

Vigilance Awareness Week is observed annually during the week in which the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, falling on October 31, is commemorated. This year, the observance is being held from October 26 to November 1, 2026, on the theme "Probity for Prosperity". The theme underscores the significance of honesty, integrity and transparency as essential pillars of good governance and public trust in institutions.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) earlier also observed Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 with an Integrity Pledge-taking ceremony today at Kartavya Bhawan-1, New Delhi, reaffirming its commitment to probity, transparency, accountability and ethical conduct in public administration.

Strengthening Institutional Accountability

In keeping with the theme, the Vigilance Division of the Department of Health and Family Welfare is undertaking various activities under the Vigilance Awareness Campaign 2026 to strengthen vigilance awareness and promote ethical conduct among officers and staff of the Ministry and its subordinate offices, institutes and organisations. These initiatives seek to reinforce institutional accountability and foster a work environment guided by transparency, responsibility and adherence to established norms. (ANI)

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