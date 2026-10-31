Farmers Stage Black Flag Protest Against DK Shivakumar In Mandya Town

Protest in Mandya During CM Visit

Farmers staged a black flag protest against Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Mandya on Saturday, ahead of his arrival in the district, following which several protesters were taken into police custody. The farmers, protesting under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, gathered near the Sir M Visvesvaraya statue in Mandya and raised demands for the protection of government schools, uniform and equal education, and fair prices for sugarcane. They had decided to show black flags to the Chief Minister during his visit. Police tried to pacify the protesters. SP Shobharani attempted to convince the farmers, but the efforts failed. Subsequently, the protesting farmers, who were holding black flags, were taken into custody and shifted in a bus. Meanwhile, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived in Mandya by helicopter at the PET ground. He was accompanied by Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy and was welcomed by the district administration and MLAs of the district. The CM received a guard of honour from the police. Later, at the PES College premises, the CM received memorandums and heard grievances from farmers and activists.

Government Stance on Mekedatu and Development

Speaking at the helipad in Mandya, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "The life of Mandya people, their food plate is Cauvery. For the benefit of Mandya people, the Mekedatu project is being started. During my tenure, we fought and filed an affidavit in court. The Supreme Court has permitted the Mekedatu project." He said a committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner has been formed, and it has been decided to give alternative land to the Forest Department. "We have given 2,500 acres, we will give the remaining. The Mekedatu project will help in storing water during difficult times. There is an order to release 177 TMC water to Tamil Nadu. That will be possible with the Mekedatu project. It will help in complying with the orders of the authorities. We have performed Cauvery Aarti and prayed. We have requested to take an all-party delegation to the Centre," he said.

Response to ARAI Land Allegations

Responding to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's letter alleging delay by the state government in allotting land for setting up an ARAI unit, CM DK Shivakumar said, "First they asked for 100 acres. Now they are asking for 500 acres. We will definitely give land. They have been saying for 2-3 years that land is not being given. Mandya MLA Ravi has announced that land will be given. It is false to say that we are not cooperating. If they do good work, let us cooperate. Let them show which land they want, we will acquire and give it. On one side if we go to acquire land, they instigate the farmers. So whichever land they ask for, we will give that land." (ANI)

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