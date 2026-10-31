Kyrgyzstan, UNFPA Discuss Cooperation On Demographic Policy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have discussed priority areas of cooperation in demographic development, gender equality, and social protection.

According to the ministry, the meeting was held between First Deputy Minister Arlen Aliyasov and UNFPA Representative for Kazakhstan and Country Director for Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan Chinwe Ogbonna.

The sides discussed prospects for further cooperation in protecting the rights of persons with disabilities, strengthening social protection, and promoting gender equality.

Particular attention was paid to implementing Kyrgyzstan's Demographic Policy Concept through 2040, which aims to make effective use of the country's demographic potential, develop human capital, support families and young people, increase employment, and raise living standards.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their intention to strengthen their partnership and continue joint initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life in Kyrgyzstan.

UNFPA is a UN agency working on population issues, reproductive health, and gender equality. Its activities include supporting demographic development, promoting equal opportunities, protecting the rights of women and young people, and improving access to healthcare services.

In Kyrgyzstan, UNFPA cooperates with government agencies on demographic policy, human capital development, and social protection, and provides technical and expert support for developing and implementing relevant national programs.

Kyrgyzstan's demographic policy focuses on addressing changes in population size and age structure, developing the country's labor potential, supporting families, and creating conditions for higher living standards.