Anantnag Organises Grand Run For Unity To Mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Anantnag Celebrates Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): To commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as the 'Iron Man of India', and mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), the District Administration, Anantnag, on Saturday organised a grand 'Run for Unity', witnessing massive public participation and patriotic fervour. The programme commenced at Sports Stadium Anantnag and culminated at Government Degree College (GDC), Anantnag.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat (IAS), along with DIG Anantnag and SSP Anantnag, led the Run for Unity. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from officers and officials of the civil and police administrations, besides students, youth and members of the general public. National Unity Day is observed annually on October 31 to commemorate Patel's contribution to India's political integration and nation-building. It was first celebrated in 2014.

Nationwide Observance of National Unity Day

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the 'Run for Unity' at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria flagged off the run in Chandigarh while Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini flagged off the run in Panchkula, addressing participants in Panchkula. In Rajasthan, thousands of participants ran to remember the contribution of India's first home minister.

Leaders Across States Pay Tribute

At the Pavilion Ground in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the run and paid tribute to Patel's role in integrating the nation. "Following independence, uniting hundreds of princely states into a single entity was a monumental challenge for the nation-a fact we are all aware of. It is essential that we fully appreciate the extraordinary work Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel accomplished for our country and for future generations. This is why our Prime Minister decided to observe Rashtriya Ekta Diwas," he said.

In Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the run in Vadodara. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagged off the run, with events being held across all 12 blocks of the state. He highlighted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's efforts in the liberation of Goa. Sawant urged people to participate in the census. "Under the banner 'Be a Part of the Census,' self-enumeration will take place from November 16th to November 30th, followed by the general enumeration from December 1st to January 4th. I urge everyone to participate in this census and extend their full cooperation," he said. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also flagged off the 'Run for Unity' in Agartala to mark National Unity Day. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)