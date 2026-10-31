Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Two Bal Vatika Parks In Haiderpur's Nehru Camp

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has inaugurated two Bal Vatika parks in Nehru Camp, Haiderpur under the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency. The initiative aims to improve access to facilities in neighbourhoods that have lacked basic amenities for years.

Sharing details of the development the Chief Minister said the governments priority is to ensure that essential facilities and development reach settlements that have remained deprived of them for a time.

Two Bal Vatika Parks Developed for Residents

According to Rekha Gupta both parks have been developed keeping the needs of children and local residents in mind. The facilities include swings for children walking paths for residents and benches for people to sit and relax.

The new parks will provide children with a space to play. They will also offer residents a place to take walks spend time outdoors and relax within their neighbourhood.

आज शालीमार बाग विधानसभा क्षेत्र के हैदरपुर स्थित नेहरू कैंप में दो शिशु वाटिकाओं का लोकार्पण किया। यहां बच्चों के लिए झूले, टहलने के लिए फुटपाथ और बैठने के लिए बेंच जैसी सुविधाएं विकसित की गई हैं।

वर्षों से मूलभूत सुविधाओं से वंचित रही बस्तियों तक विकास और जनसुविधाएं पहुंचाना हमारी प्राथमिकता है। हमारा प्रयास है कि हर मोहल्ले में सकारात्मक बदलाव आए और हर परिवार को बेहतर जीवन का अवसर मिले।

#ViksitDelhi

- Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 31, 2026

Delhi Government Focuses on Development of Underserved Areas

The Chief Minister said development should not remain limited to a selected areas. Instead every neighbourhood should have access to public facilities and infrastructure.

She added that the government is working to bring changes to all localities and improve the quality of life for families.

The inauguration of the two Bal Vatika parks, in Nehru Camp is part of this effort to extend amenities to areas that have lacked them for years