Is Alia Bhatt Okay? Netizens Say Actress Looks 'Unrecognisable' In Latest Desi Look, Gets Trolled

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved and celebrated actors, who is known for her impeccable acting skills, stunning looks, and starry presence. She makes millions of hearts beat each time she marks her starry presence, and there's no denying that. She is a stunning actress, and each time she steps out, she makes millions of heads turn. However, let's talk about her now viral video!

Alia Gets Trolled!

Yes, Alia went all out with her latest desi look for a glam event. She opted for a golden front-cut suit-like desi outfit with heels, blue embellished jewelry, and minimal makeup. However, when she started posing for the photographers, she got trolled. Yes, you read that right. As soon as her latest pictures and video went viral, netizens started comparing her to Twinkle Khanna and said they look similar.

Decoding Alia's Look!

Yes, you read that right. From Alia's eyes to her blow-out hairstyle, nothing fit right with the audacity, and the merciless trolling began. Let us decode Alia's look for you. The actress wore a bold blue-stone and diamond cabochon choker necklace from PC Totuka and Sons. She paired it with a gold brocade jacket dress by Mayyur Girotra Couture at a promotional event.

Here's What Netizens Commented!

One user wrote,“She's looking madhuri... twinkle khanna..dimple..but older version.”

One more comment read, "She is beautiful stop negative comments but she is not compare to katrina and deepika they are more beautiful than her even they are in 40's."

Another comment was,“What happened aloo s eyes.”

On the Work Front!

The actress will be next seen in Love & War and Tumbbad -2