Ministry Of Defence Steps Up Preparation For Responsible Artificial Intelligence In The Military Domain (REAIM) 2027 Summit

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly shaping the future of military operations, from intelligence gathering and decision making to surveillance and defence capabilities. As these technologies continue to evolve, ensuring their responsible, safe and accountable use in the military domain has become an important global priority. Kenya is positioning itself to contribute to this conversation as it prepares to host the fourth Summit on Responsible Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain (REAIM 2027) in Nairobi in April 2027.

Defence Principal Secretary Dr Patrick Mariru chaired the inaugural meeting of the Interministerial Steering Committee at Defence Headquarters, bringing together key government representatives to coordinate national preparations for the landmark international Summit. Nairobi will be the first African and Global South city to host the gathering, underscoring Kenya's growing role in international discussions on emerging technologies and global security.

The meeting laid the foundation for a coordinated, whole of government approach to preparations, recognising that the successful hosting of the Summit will require close collaboration among government institutions, effective planning and a shared commitment to delivering a world-class event.

Kenya's hosting of REAIM 2027 builds on its participation in international efforts to promote the responsible use of AI in the military domain. The Summit presents an opportunity for Kenya and the wider African continent to contribute meaningfully to global AI governance and ensure that African perspectives are reflected in international approaches to the application of emerging technologies in defence and security.

The Summit is expected to bring together global leaders, defence officials, international organisations, academia, industry and civil society to exchange ideas and perspectives on the opportunities, risks and responsibilities associated with military AI. The discussions will contribute to advancing international cooperation and promoting approaches that balance technological innovation with responsible use and accountability.

Through REAIM 2027, Kenya aims to help shape the global conversation on military AI while providing a platform for diverse voices, particularly from Africa and the Global South, to contribute to the future of responsible AI in defence and security.

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