Fonimo To Attend Africa Tech Festival 2026 To Connect With Telecom And Communication Industry Leaders
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cape Town, South Africa, October 31, 2026 – Fonimo, a white-label WebRTC softphone solution provider, is set to attend Africa Tech Festival 2026, taking place from November 16–19 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), South Africa. During the event, the Fonimo team will connect with VoIP providers, Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs), telecom operators, and enterprises to discuss branded communication applications and flexible softphone solutions.
As communication requirements continue to evolve, businesses are exploring ways to deliver customized voice and video communication experiences. Fonimo aims to use the event as an opportunity to exchange industry insights, understand business requirements, and explore opportunities for collaboration.
Connecting with the Communication Industry
Fonimo will engage with professionals interested in modern communication technologies, discussing its white-label WebRTC softphone capabilities, customization possibilities, deployment options, and integration with existing VoIP infrastructure.
These discussions will help identify how businesses can introduce their own branded communication applications while meeting their specific technical and operational requirements.
Exploring White-Label WebRTC Softphone Solutions
A key discussion area will be Fonimo's white-label WebRTC softphone solution, designed to help VoIP providers, ITSPs, and telecom operators launch branded communication applications without developing an entire platform from scratch.
Key areas of discussion include:
White-Label Softphone Solutions: Launching applications under a business's own brand identity.
WebRTC-Based Communication: Supporting web-based voice and video communication.
Customization Capabilities: Adapting application features and branding to business requirements.
Deployment Options: Exploring suitable approaches for launching communication applications.
VoIP Infrastructure Integration: Connecting applications with existing communication infrastructure.
Multi-Platform Accessibility: Supporting communication across web, Android, and iOS.
These capabilities provide businesses with flexible options for developing and scaling their branded softphone applications.
Discussing Emerging Communication Technology Trends
Africa Tech Festival 2026 will also provide an opportunity to exchange insights about developments in the communication industry. The Fonimo team plans to discuss WebRTC technology, AI-powered communications, mobile VoIP solutions, SIP technology, and scalable softphone applications.
These conversations will help explore evolving industry requirements and the role of modern technologies in developing flexible communication platforms.
Personalized Business Discussions
Fonimo will be available for one-on-one discussions with VoIP providers, ITSPs, telecom operators, and enterprises interested in launching branded softphone applications.
The conversations will focus on understanding business goals, discussing customization and deployment requirements, and exploring how Fonimo can support the development and launch of branded voice and video communication applications.
Meet the Fonimo Team at Africa Tech Festival 2026
The Fonimo team will visit Africa Tech Festival 2026 from November 16–19 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), South Africa.
Company representatives attending the event include:
Samir Doshi – Co-founder & CTO at Inextrix Technologies and Founder of ASTPP.
Amit Varma – Business Development Manager at Inextrix Technologies.
Visitors interested in white-label softphone solutions, WebRTC communication, and customized VoIP applications can connect with the team to discuss their requirements and potential business opportunities.
Businesses interested in scheduling a personalized discussion can visit the official event page:
About Fonimo
Fonimo is a white-label WebRTC softphone solution designed to help VoIP providers, ITSPs, and telecom operators launch branded voice and video communication applications. The platform supports customization, flexible deployment options, and integration with existing VoIP infrastructure, helping businesses build communication applications across web, Android, and iOS.
Fonimo is a product by Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
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As communication requirements continue to evolve, businesses are exploring ways to deliver customized voice and video communication experiences. Fonimo aims to use the event as an opportunity to exchange industry insights, understand business requirements, and explore opportunities for collaboration.
Connecting with the Communication Industry
Fonimo will engage with professionals interested in modern communication technologies, discussing its white-label WebRTC softphone capabilities, customization possibilities, deployment options, and integration with existing VoIP infrastructure.
These discussions will help identify how businesses can introduce their own branded communication applications while meeting their specific technical and operational requirements.
Exploring White-Label WebRTC Softphone Solutions
A key discussion area will be Fonimo's white-label WebRTC softphone solution, designed to help VoIP providers, ITSPs, and telecom operators launch branded communication applications without developing an entire platform from scratch.
Key areas of discussion include:
White-Label Softphone Solutions: Launching applications under a business's own brand identity.
WebRTC-Based Communication: Supporting web-based voice and video communication.
Customization Capabilities: Adapting application features and branding to business requirements.
Deployment Options: Exploring suitable approaches for launching communication applications.
VoIP Infrastructure Integration: Connecting applications with existing communication infrastructure.
Multi-Platform Accessibility: Supporting communication across web, Android, and iOS.
These capabilities provide businesses with flexible options for developing and scaling their branded softphone applications.
Discussing Emerging Communication Technology Trends
Africa Tech Festival 2026 will also provide an opportunity to exchange insights about developments in the communication industry. The Fonimo team plans to discuss WebRTC technology, AI-powered communications, mobile VoIP solutions, SIP technology, and scalable softphone applications.
These conversations will help explore evolving industry requirements and the role of modern technologies in developing flexible communication platforms.
Personalized Business Discussions
Fonimo will be available for one-on-one discussions with VoIP providers, ITSPs, telecom operators, and enterprises interested in launching branded softphone applications.
The conversations will focus on understanding business goals, discussing customization and deployment requirements, and exploring how Fonimo can support the development and launch of branded voice and video communication applications.
Meet the Fonimo Team at Africa Tech Festival 2026
The Fonimo team will visit Africa Tech Festival 2026 from November 16–19 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), South Africa.
Company representatives attending the event include:
Samir Doshi – Co-founder & CTO at Inextrix Technologies and Founder of ASTPP.
Amit Varma – Business Development Manager at Inextrix Technologies.
Visitors interested in white-label softphone solutions, WebRTC communication, and customized VoIP applications can connect with the team to discuss their requirements and potential business opportunities.
Businesses interested in scheduling a personalized discussion can visit the official event page:
About Fonimo
Fonimo is a white-label WebRTC softphone solution designed to help VoIP providers, ITSPs, and telecom operators launch branded voice and video communication applications. The platform supports customization, flexible deployment options, and integration with existing VoIP infrastructure, helping businesses build communication applications across web, Android, and iOS.
Fonimo is a product by Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
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