Bangladeshi Teen Sets Periodic Table Recitation Record

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: K M Fahad, a 15-year-old student from Jhenaidah Cadet College, has set a Guinness World Records title by reciting all the elements of the periodic table in only 29.98 seconds.

The record was achieved on June 11, 2026, at his cadet college in Jhenaidah, Bangladesh, in front of his teachers. Fahad is a Class 10 student and originally hails from Bagerhat.

His performance makes him the first person to complete the full recitation in under 30 seconds, according to the record details.

The achievement highlights Fahad's exceptional memory, speed and preparation, as he successfully recalled the names of all the elements within half a minute, said his school in a statement.

The feat has brought recognition to his school and hometown, placing a young Bangladeshi student on the international stage.

Fahad's accomplishment also offers encouragement to students interested in science and learning, demonstrating how consistent practice and concentration can help achieve challenging goals, the school further added.