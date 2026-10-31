Japan Airlines Data Breach Affects 92,000 Customers

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Japan Airlines (JAL) has disclosed a data breach involving approximately 92,000 customers after unauthorized access to a passenger reservation system operated by travel technology provider Amadeus.

The airline said Amadeus notified JAL and Japan Transocean Air on October 23 that its systems had been accessed without authorization between August 10, 2023, and September 23, 2026.

About 90,000 JAL customers had reservation details exposed, including booking codes, names, travel dates, routes and ticket classes. Information belonging to another 2,000 customers may have included email addresses, phone numbers, passport details, nationalities, frequent flyer numbers, ticket information and seat assignments.

JAL confirmed that payment card details and passwords were not affected. The airline said it had found no evidence of misuse of the exposed information and that Amadeus had taken steps to strengthen security. Flight operations have not been disrupted.

Affected customers have been contacted by email, JAL said, urging them to watch for phishing messages, fraudulent calls and websites posing as airline services.

The disclosure follows an October 1 announcement by Amadeus about a vulnerability in its travel booking display environment.

Other airlines, including All Nippon Airways, Asiana Airlines and Korean Air, have also reported security incidents linked to Amadeus systems, although the circumstances may differ.