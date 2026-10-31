Two Palestinians Killed In Israel's Ongoing Violations Of Gaza Ceasefire

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GAZA CITY/ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (NNN-Anadolu) -- A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza early Saturday, while another died of wounds sustained in an earlier attack, medical sources told Anadolu Ajansi (AA).

The deaths came amid continued Israeli army violations of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip that has been in effect since October 2025.

A medical source at Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza said Diaa Abu al-Rous was killed in an Israeli strike north of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone carried out the strike near the headquarters of an electricity company north of the camp.

Separately, Arafat al-Arair died of serious wounds sustained several days earlier in an Israeli strike targeting a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood, southwest of Gaza City.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City confirmed his death to Anadolu.

Meanwhile, local sources told Anadolu that Israeli military vehicles and artillery shelled several areas across the Gaza Strip.

The attacks targeted eastern parts of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, Gaza City, Khan Younis in the south and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, according to the sources.

Israeli warships also shelled the Gaza City coastline and opened machine-gun fire towards the shore.

Israeli military vehicles fired heavily at homes near the al-Sanafour intersection in the eastern Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City.

In Khan Younis, local sources reported that Israeli military vehicles opened fire towards tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the al-Iqlimi and Bir 19 areas south of the city.

Several tents were struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported, according to the sources.

Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire have killed 1,574 Palestinians and wounded 5,687 others as of Thursday, according to figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, according to the ministry.

The war has also destroyed around 90 per cent of civilian infrastructure, according to the figures provided.

--NNN-ANADOLU