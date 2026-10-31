Sandisk Shares Drop 13% As Investors Reassess AI Storage Demand And Technology Valuations

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)SanDisk shares declined approximately 13% on Friday as investors reduced exposure to technology companies amid renewed concerns about the financial returns from artificial intelligence investment. The fall came during a broad market selloff that affected semiconductor manufacturers, cloud infrastructure providers and other companies associated with the AI expansion.

SanDisk has been viewed as a beneficiary of growing demand for data storage, particularly as AI infrastructure requires large volumes of high performance memory and storage products. However, the latest market reaction highlights how enthusiasm around a particular industry theme can change when investors begin questioning the sustainability of capital spending and company valuations.

AI infrastructure creates storage opportunities

AI systems rely on more than processors and high bandwidth memory. They also require storage infrastructure to retain training datasets, application information and large volumes of generated content.

Solid state drives and other storage products are important components of modern data centres. As businesses expand their computing capacity, demand for high performance storage can increase alongside spending on processors, networking and power systems.

SanDisk operates in the flash memory and data storage market, positioning it within a broader technology supply chain that is experiencing structural changes due to AI adoption.

Investor expectations remain sensitive to spending trends

Despite the potential for increased demand, storage manufacturers remain exposed to pricing cycles, inventory changes and competition. Semiconductor markets can experience periods of tight supply followed by additional capacity and changing product prices.

The recent selloff also suggests that investors are examining how quickly AI infrastructure spending can translate into profits across different parts of the supply chain.

Even companies positioned to benefit from higher demand can face share price pressure when the wider market reassesses growth expectations.

What investors will monitor next

Investors will be watching enterprise storage demand, memory pricing, customer inventories and the pace of data centre investment. SanDisk's ability to maintain margins while responding to changing market conditions will also be important.

The latest decline does not remove the longer term role of storage in AI infrastructure. Instead, it highlights the need to distinguish between industry demand growth and the financial performance of individual suppliers.