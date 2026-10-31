Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Rally, Rijiju Challenges Cong To Answer Questions On Elections, SIR

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Ahead of the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday challenged the Congress to answer a series of questions concerning past elections, the appointment of Election Commissioners, and the revision of voter lists.

Taking to X, Rijiju challenged the Congress to answer some basic questions, including how it had won only 44 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when Election Commissioners had been appointed during the party's tenure in government.

He also referred to the Congress' electoral performance in 2024, questioning the party's criticism of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"When Gyanesh Kumar was not CEC in 2024, how did Congress face a hat-trick defeat? Will present Congress CMs resign & also apologise for forming the Govts during 2014 to 2026?" Rijiju asked.

Among the questions raised by the Union Minister was whether names of illegal immigrants, deceased persons, people who had shifted residence, and duplicate entries should be removed from electoral rolls.

"Should all the names in voter lists who are illegal immigrants, dead, shifted or duplicate be removed from voter list or not," he said.

Rijiju also referred to Special Intensive Revisions (SIRs) conducted between 1952 and 2004 as he questioned whether those exercises were illegal.

"Were SIRs carried out in 1952-56, 1958-61, 1965-66, 1983-84, 1987-88, 1993, 1995, and 2002-2004 illegal?" he asked.

Rijiju alleged that a "one-family party", along with outside forces, was attempting to undermine the Constitution and Indian democracy.

This comes as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday announced that Opposition parties would take out the 'Chalo Dilli' march from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction to Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

Gandhi shared the rally details in a post on X, inviting people to join the march. "See you tomorrow, let's walk together! Connaught Place Minto Road Junction-Ajmeri Gate-Ramlila Maidan. 1 November, 12 p.m.," he posted.

The march will culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA Bloc is scheduled to hold a rally against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in the electoral roll revision process and demanding his resignation.

However, according to Delhi Police sources, no permission has been sought for taking out a march from Connaught Place.

Police sources said that MPs and political leaders could travel in their private vehicles to Constitution Club, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence or any other location as per their convenience.

The sources also pointed out that Jantar Mantar has already been de-notified as a protest site. Besides, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force across the New Delhi area, including near the Election Commission of India office.