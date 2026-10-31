Railway Minister Outlines Transformative Northern Bullet Train Corridor

Railway Minister Highlights Northern Corridor

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday highlighted the proposed Northern Corridor for the bullet train, saying it would significantly reduce travel time between major cities and benefit the country for decades. Speaking to ANI, Vaishnaw said the corridor, approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would bring major changes in connectivity and provide convenience to middle-class families, the underprivileged, youth, small-scale entrepreneurs and the MSME sector.

“The Northern Corridor for the bullet train, approved by our Prime Minister, will provide benefits to the nation for decades, and indeed, for up to a century. With the bullet train, travel times will be significantly reduced: Delhi to Kanpur in 1 hour 45 minutes; Delhi to Agra in 59 minutes; Delhi to Lucknow in 2 hours 12 minutes; Varanasi to Lucknow in 1 hour 21 minutes; Varanasi to Patna in 1 hour; Varanasi to Delhi in 3 hours 33 minutes; Varanasi to Prayagraj in 33 minutes; and Varanasi to Agra in 2 hours 34 minutes,” he said.

Enhanced Connectivity and Station Development

Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains

After flagging the Kashi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train, the Railway Minister also highlighted the convenience of passengers and the major transport connectivity hub for all of North India and North East India.“The 'Vande Bharat' sleeper trains will also be a significant convenience, allowing passengers to depart from Banaras at night and arrive in Delhi by morning, or vice versa. The (Kashi railway) station is emerging as a vital transport hub. Together with the 'Namo' bridge, the Kashi station will serve as a major transport connectivity hub for all of North India and North East India, a benefit the nation will reap for many years to come,” he said.

Infrastructure Facilities at Kashi Station

He further detailed the facilities planned at the station, including a large waiting area and access to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.“The Kashi station has been designed with expansive facilities on both its northern and southern sides, featuring a massive waiting area, roughly the size of a football field, capable of accommodating over 50,000 passengers simultaneously. Furthermore, the southern side of the station is located just about 2 kilometres from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. This will allow devotees and pilgrims, arriving from across the country and the world, to easily access the temple and the iconic ghats of Kashi. This site is set to become a major railway and transport hub,” he added.

Political Criticism

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Rai criticised the government's approach towards public infrastructure, alleging that assets were being built and subsequently sold.“The way they built these airports and then sold them off- that is exactly what they are still doing. Whether it is the Vande Bharat or the airports, their only mantra is: build and sell,” Rai said. (ANI)

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