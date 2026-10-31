Google Just Got AI To Talk From Space - Project Suncatcher Scores First In-Orbit TPU Response After Spacex Launch



Google said it reached its“Hello World” milestone this week when it successfully received the first AI response from a data center-class TPU operating in orbit.

During a ground-station pass, the team sent a prompt to an onboard Gemma 4 open model, asking it to generate a haiku about being in space. As the satellite passed over Svalbard, Norway, Google received the response back on Earth.

Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google has gotten artificial intelligence to talk from space for the first time, marking an early milestone in its ambitious Project Suncatcher effort to explore whether AI computing could eventually move beyond Earth.

The breakthrough came weeks after Google's prototype satellite launched into orbit aboard a Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SPCX) rideshare mission. The satellite has now completed its initial commissioning work, including powering up its onboard TPU trays and running early machine learning workloads.

Alphabet's Class A shares closed 1% lower in Friday's regular trading session, while SpaceX shares fell more than 6%.

Project Suncatcher Gets Its First AI Response

Google on Friday said it reached its“Hello World” milestone this week when it successfully received the first AI response from a data center-class TPU operating in orbit.

During a ground-station pass, the team sent a prompt to an onboard Gemma 4 open model, asking it to generate a haiku about being in space. As the satellite passed over Svalbard, Norway, Google received the response back on Earth:“Blue marble below. Data streams in silent grace. Starlight feeds my core.”

The team then moved beyond the initial demonstration, testing space-themed limericks and prompts designed to report telemetry and the technical status of the payload systems.

This comes amid Google's efforts to use the prototype to determine whether its TPU hardware can reliably perform machine learning workloads while exposed to the harsh conditions of space.

What's Next For Google's AI Chips In Space

The next phase will focus on how the TPUs perform under thermal stress and radiation exposure in orbit, which are two key challenges for any future attempt to deploy computing infrastructure in space.

Google's longer-term vision is to investigate whether solar power and the physical environment of space could eventually support scalable machine learning infrastructure. But the company is still at an early research stage, with the current satellite primarily serving as a test bed for hardware performance and reliability.

The results from the prototype will help determine whether Google can progress to its next planned milestone: two interconnected satellites in 2027.

For now, the successful AI response provides an important proof point that data center-class TPU hardware can execute a machine learning workload in orbit and communicate the result back to Earth.

Musk, Bezos See Bigger Potential for Data Centers in Space

Google's experiment comes as the idea of moving AI infrastructure into orbit gains attention from some of tech's biggest names. Earlier in May this year, Amazon Inc. (AMZN) and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos called SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's proposal for space-based data centers a“very realistic” idea, although he said Musk's timeline could be overly ambitious.

Bezos said the economics ultimately depend on two major factors, which are rising energy costs for terrestrial data centers and a dramatic decline in launch costs. He estimated launch costs would need to fall by roughly 10 times for the concept to become viable at scale.

What Retail Investors Think Of GOOGL Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Alphabet trended in the 'extremely bullish' territory at the time of writing.

GOOGL stock is down 11% year-to-date, while SPCX stock is down 10%. The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 12% over the past 12 months, while the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) is up 22%.

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