Amit Shah Praises ISRO For Successful Launch Of NVS-03 Navigation Satellite

Amit Shah Congratulates ISRO on NVS-03 Satellite Launch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of the GSLV-F18 carrying the NVS-03 navigation satellite, saying the mission would further expand the capabilities of NavIC and enhance navigation benefits for people. In a post on X, Amit Shah described the launch as a new milestone for India and said it would further expand the capabilities of the country's indigenous navigation system, NavIC.

"Congratulations to our geniuses at ISRO on the successful launch of the GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03! "India's new milestone in the skies, the new launch will further expand the capabilities of NavIC and enhance the benefits of navigation for our people. It is another example of Modi Ji's vision of harnessing the power of science for empowering citizens," Shah wrote.

Leadership Praise for ISRO's Achievement

Statements from State Leaders

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also congratulated the scientists, engineers and staff of ISRO on the successful launch of the navigation satellite aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket. Revanth Reddy praised the successful placement of the satellite into its designated geostationary orbit and described it as a significant milestone in strengthening India's navigation capabilities. He said NVS-03 would provide improved services in critical sectors, including transportation, aviation, maritime navigation, surveillance and emergency services. The Chief Minister said the achievement was a matter of pride for the entire nation and wished ISRO continued success in its future endeavours.

Meanwhile, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also extended his congratulations to ISRO scientists and engineers, describing the launch as an important step towards strengthening NavIC and promoting self-reliance in advanced space technology. In his post on X, Jagan said the mission would help deliver critical services to citizens and lauded the dedication and efforts of India's space scientists. "The dedication, intellect, and relentless pursuit of excellence by our space scientists continue to make the entire nation proud," he wrote.

ISRO successfully launched the NVS-03 navigation satellite aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket on Friday, marking another step in strengthening India's indigenous satellite navigation system. (ANI)

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