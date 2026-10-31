Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi To Resign From JKNC Over Broken Poll Promises

JKNC MP Resignation Announcement

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): Tensions within the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir reached a boiling point on Saturday as Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi announced that he will resign from his parliamentary seat and the party on November 3. The announcement comes as Mehdi alleges JKNC of failing to fulfil or even act upon their poll promises, pushing the escalating tensions within the party out in the open amid speculation of a rift.

He will address the people on the death anniversary of Aga Syed Mehdi at Behshit-e-Zehra Park, Budgam, on November 3, where he will formally act upon his resignation annoucement. Mehdi has also rejected any speculation of him being part of 'horse-trading' of political leaders, saying that he is taking a principled stand against how poll promises have remained unfulfilled, especially on restoration of Article 370, release of certain prisoners, and ensuring people's rights.

Statement on Party Leadership

Speaking to reporters, he said, "November 3rd marks the death anniversary of my late father, and on that very day, the resignation that was previously announced will be carried out. Please do not associate me with any potential 'horse-trading' that might occur within the National Conference. I neither desire nor support horse-trading. My struggle is based on principles. It stems from the fact that the promises and assurances the National Conference gave to the people during the elections have not been fulfilled or acted upon. I have not been deprived of any position; I harbour no personal grievance over failing to secure a specific post or office."

In a statement issued by his office, Mehdi launched a scathing attack on the party leadership, accusing it of treating Jammu and Kashmir as a family estate. The statement accused the party of betraying the promises on which it sought power. "The crown prince and his cabal treat J & K as an estate passed down through the family. They expect the people to vote, then know their place. They take us for fools who cannot tell a broken promise from a political necessity. Ask them to honour their own manifesto, and they lecture us on how little we understand realpolitik. We demanded the restoration of Article 370, the release of prisoners and the protection of our rights. They sought power on those promises, then treated us as fools for expecting them to deliver. We refuse to lend our name to this humiliation. There is no fixing this rot from within," the statement said.

On resigning the Lok Sabha seat, the statement said it was won on a promise to the people. "Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi will surrender it rather than make himself an accomplice to that promise's betrayal," it said.

Party Reaction and Cabinet Expansion

Reacting to the development, Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Rana said the party would not be affected if Mehdi left. "If Agha Sahab decides to part ways, he will do so alone. If he leaves, he leaves by himself... Why would it affect the party?" he said. Rana denied any resentment in the party, saying the NC remained united under its leadership. "The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference is strong, the government under the leadership of the Chief Minister is robust, and the organisation, under the leadership of Dr Farooq Sahab, stands firm, as solid as a rock," he said.

He attributed any unease to the limited number of ministerial berths. "There is no real resentment; it is simply a case of 'every MLA wishing to become a minister', but the available slots are very limited. Insha'Allah, statehood will be restored soon, and insha'Allah, ministers will be appointed," he said. On reports of discontent after the recent cabinet expansion and a meeting of some leaders, Rana said he saw no signs of dissent. "There are celebrations taking place across J & K regarding the cabinet expansion. I do not see any signs of discontent anywhere... Was any statement issued on their behalf? I do not believe there is any substantive evidence to support such claims," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to four newly inducted ministers as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expanded his Cabinet at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar. The four National Conference legislators inducted into the Cabinet are Mir Saifullah, MLA from Trehgam in Kupwara; Ali Mohammad Sagar, MLA from Khanyar in Srinagar; Shameema Firdous, MLA from Habba Kadal in Srinagar; and Altaf Ahmad Wani, MLA from Pahalgam.

JKNC Kashmir Provincial President Showkat Ahmad Mir said some individuals had voiced concerns after the expansion, which he described as part of the party's internal democracy. He said some MLAs he was in touch with told him they had received a call about a "Darbar Move" and discussed its pros and cons at the meeting held on Friday. "Once they left, the situation was blown out of proportion, with claims of 27 members involved, largely fueled by the BJP, which is keen on spreading such rumours," Mir said. "The BJP promised the people of Jammu that they would restore statehood and secured votes on that basis; today, the people of Jammu are rebuking them severely," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)