BJP Factional Clash Rocks Bengal's Titagarh, Party Worker Critically Hurt Police Resort To Lathicharge

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was seriously injured in a clash between two rival factions of the party in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district late on Friday night, forcing the police to resort to a lathicharge to bring the situation under control, police said on Saturday.

The police lathicharged the clashing BJP workers to bring the situation under control after violence erupted in the Titagarh area. A section of BJP workers alleged that remarks made by Barrackpore MLA Kaustuv Bagchi about state Transport Minister Arjun Singh had triggered the confrontation.

A Vijaya Sammilani was organised by the Titagarh BJP Mandal on Friday evening. The programme reportedly continued till late at night. Soon after the workers and supporters began leaving the venue, another group allegedly attacked them, triggering a violent confrontation between the two sides.

The clash created tension in the area outside Mamata Medical Hall, near the Titagarh police station. Police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the violence. They had to resort to a lathicharge to disperse the groups and restore order.

A complaint has been lodged against a person identified as Sunand Hari, who has been accused of leading the attack.

According to local sources, Karan Seth, IT in-charge of BJP Barrackpore Mandal No. 3, sustained serious injuries in the assault. He was initially admitted to Barrackpore BN Bose Hospital in critical condition. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Sagore Dutta Hospital in Kamarhati.

BJP Mandal president Santosh Singh alleged that the attack took place after Transport Minister Arjun Singh left the Vijaya Sammilani.

"Minister Arjun Singh attended the Vijaya Sammilani programme today. After he left, some of us went out for some work. When the others were leaving, a group of miscreants led by Sunand Hari attacked our party workers. Karan Seth was brutally beaten up and his condition is critical," Singh alleged.

He further claimed that the BJP functionary had been targeted earlier as well, and that his house had been vandalised. Singh also alleged that Sunand Hari had recently attended the birthday celebration of Barrackpore MLA Kaustuv Bagchi.

However, BJP district Youth Morcha president Vishal Jaiswal dismissed the allegations, saying the party had nothing to do with the incident.

He described it as a local dispute and disputed the claim that the injured person belonged to the BJP's IT cell. He also said the person making that claim might not be fully aware of the facts, adding that the individual was a newcomer to the party.

Titagarh police have launched an investigation. An investigating officer confirmed that an assault had taken place and said the police were probing the circumstances that led to the violence.