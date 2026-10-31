Pawan Khera Terms Event Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar A Public Impeachment

Pawan Khera Defends INDIA Bloc Public Impeachment Event

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday described the proposed event against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as a "public trial" and a "public impeachment", asserting that people had lost interest in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Reacting to the BJP's criticism of the event as a mock parliament, Khera said the exercise was not a mock parliament but a public trial of the Chief Election Commissioner. He also claimed that the event had attracted considerable interest, with representatives of civil society joining members of the INDIA bloc.

Khera said,“It is not a mock parliament; this is a public trial-a public impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar Gupta, the CEC. They have already made a mockery of the entire Parliament, so what mock parliament can they even hold? Leave them be-it made no news, and nobody has any interest in it. The BJP needs to understand that people no longer have any interest left in Narendra Modi, nor in the Bharatiya Janata Party, nor in the RSS. Expectations are very high. People want to join with great enthusiasm-not only constituents of the INDIA alliance, but representatives of civil society are also joining in.”

Congress Alleges Political Discrimination Ahead of Rally

Meanwhile, Congress leader Mallu Ravi, who visited Ramlila Maidan to review preparations for the party's rally scheduled for Sunday, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, saying preparations were being carried out on a war footing. He alleged that the Centre had not provided trains and additional coaches to facilitate the travel of party workers and supporters from different states, accusing the government of political discrimination. He said,“For tomorrow's rally, we, the MPs of Telangana, came here to see the arrangements. We are happy with the arrangements because arrangements are being done on war footing. And tomorrow, people are coming from all the states, but unfortunately, trains were not given, coaches were not given, just on the basis of political discrimination. When we were in power in Congress party, we allowed opposition parties to have their meetings by providing trains and coaches and all. Now this government is also not allowing private hotels to give rooms to our people."

He further stated,“Because of the call given by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, we are coming on a large scale. This place at Ramlila Maidan will be full, and more than half the people will be outside the ground, and it will be a great success. There is a mock parliament is going to take place at Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC President's house by 2:30. So I request all the Congress MPs to attend that, participate, and be there by 2:00.”

INDIA Bloc Schedules Public Impeachment Program

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to hold their public impeachment programme against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday at 3.30 pm at 10, Rajaji Marg, the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The programme was rescheduled after being postponed on Friday due to rain in the national capital. Rahul Gandhi announced the decision, saying it was taken by consensus to avoid inconvenience to senior leaders. (ANI)

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