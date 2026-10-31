Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Profit Growth

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Financial Results

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, reporting strong year-on-year growth across key financial parameters. Alongside its financial performance, the company continues to advance its capacity expansion plans, with its new CCL plant progressing towards completion and currently approximately 75% complete. The company reports strong financial performance for Q2 and H1 FY27, while advancing its new CCL plant towards completion, with machinery delivery expected by mid-November 2026 and trial runs targeted to commence by December 20, 2026.

Financial Performance Highlights

During Q2 FY27, the company recorded strong growth across its key financial indicators compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. - Revenue from Operations: ₹387.24 crore, registering growth of 35.5% YoY, compared with ₹285.87 crore. - EBITDA: ₹42.16 crore, registering growth of 38.9% YoY, compared with ₹30.35 crore. - EBITDA Margin: 10.89%, compared with 10.62% in the corresponding period last year. - Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹24.10 crore, registering growth of 56.1% YoY, compared with ₹15.43 crore. - PAT Margin: 6.22%, compared with 5.40% in the corresponding period last year.

For H1 FY27, the company reported: - Revenue from Operations: ₹701.87 crore, registering growth of 27.5% YoY, compared with ₹550.49 crore. - EBITDA: ₹78.14 crore, registering growth of 35.5% YoY, compared with ₹57.15 crore. - EBITDA Margin: 11.13%, compared with 10.38% in the corresponding period last year. - Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹42.33 crore, registering growth of 39.4% YoY, compared with ₹30.38 crore. - PAT Margin: 6.03%, compared with 5.52% in the corresponding period last year.

The financial performance reflects growth in revenue alongside an improvement in profitability and operating margins during the reporting periods. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited remains focused on strengthening its operating performance while progressing with planned investments in manufacturing infrastructure and capacity development.

New CCL Plant Reaches 75% Completion

The company's new CCL plant has achieved approximately 75% completion, with machinery installation and the establishment of supporting utilities representing the key remaining activities before trial operations can begin. Machinery delivery is expected by mid-November 2026. The schedule has experienced a slight delay due to port connectivity constraints and a shortage of shipping containers amid ongoing global uncertainty. Following the arrival of the machinery, the company plans to complete installation and establish the required utilities. Trial runs are expected to commence by December 20, 2026, with an anticipated trial period of approximately one month. The upcoming phase will focus on assessing equipment performance and operational readiness. Completion of these activities will represent a key step towards progressing the facility from the development stage to trial operations.

Focus on Capacity Expansion

The new CCL plant forms part of the company's efforts to expand its manufacturing infrastructure and strengthen its production capabilities. With the project progressing towards completion, the immediate focus remains on machinery installation, utility readiness and the commencement of trial runs. The development represents an important operational milestone for Ratnaveer Precision Engineering, with the next phase centred on completing the remaining work and evaluating the facility through trial operations. The company continues to pursue its expansion plans alongside its ongoing business activities.

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