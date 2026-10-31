SP MP Virendra Singh Calls Akhilesh Yadav Lord Rama Amidst SIR Row

SP MP Responds to Amit Shah's Challenge

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Virendra Singh on Saturday took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on a special session of Parliament to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue, invoking the Ramayana and referring to party chief Akhilesh Yadav as“our Lord Rama”. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I should tell them that Angada was part of Lord Rama's army. And in the present day, our Lord Rama is our National President, Akhilesh Yadav..."

Amit Shah Challenges Opposition Over SIR Row

His remarks came a day after Amit Shah challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row in Parliament. He said the BJP was prepared to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the issue, while accusing the opposition of disrupting parliamentary proceedings. Addressing the state executive committee meeting held in Lucknow, Shah said, "...' Rahul Baba,' I challenge both you and Akhilesh Yadav right here and now: the Bharatiya Janata Party is fully prepared to discuss this (CEC-SIR row) in Parliament. We have nothing to hide. Let us convene a special session of Parliament-but they have no intention of speaking there. They refuse to let Parliament function; instead, they just create a ruckus."

BJP's Electoral Performance and Allegations

Further, Shah accused Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders of raising allegations of vote theft instead of accepting electoral defeats, citing the BJP's recent electoral victories in several states and Union Territories.“In Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government after securing the highest number of seats. In Maharashtra, the NDA formed the government with the largest share of seats. In Bihar, for the first time, a Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party took office. In Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government after three decades. In Puducherry, the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government once again. In Assam, we achieved a hat-trick by winning 100 seats, and in Bengal, we completely wiped out Mamata Didi. After the events in Bengal, they have realised that they simply cannot win elections,” he said. (ANI)

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