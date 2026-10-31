Caught On Camera: Mumbai Woman Allegedly Tries To Run Over Traffic Cop After Hitting 3 Vehicles WATCH Viral Video

A video has gone viral on social media of a lady driving a BMW sedan reportedly trying to run over a Mumbai traffic police officer while trying to leave following an accident in Juhu. The camera shows the officer standing in front of the car, repeatedly telling the driver to halt as she inches forward in traffic before ultimately driving off from the scene.

The BMW, with the registration number MH 02 GJ 8704, reportedly rammed into a scooter, a motorcycle and a vehicle in Juhu neighborhood. The lady motorist did not stop after the incidents and reportedly tried to flee the site, accusations accompanying the viral footage said.

In the footage, a traffic officer can be seen standing in front of the automobile and signaling the driver to pull over. The cop and crowd around the automobile repeatedly ask the woman to stop, but she continues to drive the car ahead. The accident happened on a busy stretch of road with other cars going past.

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A lady filming the event can be heard telling the vehicle to stop. The traffic officer is seen signaling to others to contact police as the situation worsens. The guy recording the video opens the rear-left door of the BMW and the woman behind the wheel finally stops. The driver pulls out her cell phone and starts filming the folks around her. At the end of the video she says she is being trapped and harassed on the road. In another footage, she is seen racing away with her vehicle.

The footage has triggered demands for the Mumbai Police to investigate the alleged collisions and the driver's conduct towards the traffic officer. Citizens have called for appropriate legal action if the allegations are established. However, the woman's identity and the circumstances leading to the incident have not been confirmed. There is also no official information available so far on whether a police case has been registered or any action has been initiated in connection with the incident.