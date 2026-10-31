"Sharjah Real Estate" Inaugurates Its New Branch in "Muwaileh" to Keep Pace with the Region's Investment Boom
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Affirming the exceptional growth and strong momentum witnessed by Sharjah's real estate sector, and as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance government service efficiency and bring services closer to customers, the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department has officially opened its new branch in the "Muwaileh" area. This comes in response to the growing demand for real estate services in one of the emirate's most vibrant and investment-active regions.
This expansion reflects the Department's vision of integrating active on-ground presence with digital transformation. The new branch provides a comprehensive and integrated package of direct real estate services, most notably the documentation of real estate transactions, issuance of title deeds, mortgage services, property valuation, and contract attestation, all in accordance with the highest standards of governance, quality, and swift execution.
Fulfilling the Aspirations of Citizens, Residents, and Investors
His Excellency Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, affirmed that the opening of the Muwaileh branch comes in implementation of the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, to continuously elevate the investment environment and provide a sophisticated service infrastructure that meets the aspirations of citizens, residents, and investors.
His Excellency stated: "Muwaileh and its surrounding areas are witnessing an exceptional urban and investment boom, accompanied by a noticeable increase in real estate projects and population expansion. From this standpoint, it was necessary to keep pace with this accelerated growth through direct field presence close to customers and investors, ensuring the provision of seamless services that save time and effort and support the momentum of the real estate market in the emirate."
"For his part, Omar Al Mansoori, Director of Branches Department at Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said: 'The opening of the Muwailih branch represents a pivotal step within our strategic plan to enhance the efficiency of the Department’s branch network. We have ensured that the branch is equipped with the latest technologies and qualified personnel to deliver an exceptional and seamless customer experience. Through this expansion, we also seek to strengthen the Department's presence and get closer to customers across the emirate, providing them with broader and easier options to complete their transactions at the branch that is closest and most convenient for them, as well as delivering all real estate services to investors and clients with the highest standards of quality and speed, in line with the comprehensive urban development taking place in the region.'"
"The new branch forms a qualitative addition to the Department's network of branches, strategically distributed across various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah—starting from the main branch in Al Layyeh, passing through the Central Region branch, down to the Eastern Region branches in Khorfakkan, Kalba, and Dibba Al-Hisn—underscoring the Department's firm commitment to delivering its services to all customers wherever they are."
This expansion reflects the Department's vision of integrating active on-ground presence with digital transformation. The new branch provides a comprehensive and integrated package of direct real estate services, most notably the documentation of real estate transactions, issuance of title deeds, mortgage services, property valuation, and contract attestation, all in accordance with the highest standards of governance, quality, and swift execution.
Fulfilling the Aspirations of Citizens, Residents, and Investors
His Excellency Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, affirmed that the opening of the Muwaileh branch comes in implementation of the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, to continuously elevate the investment environment and provide a sophisticated service infrastructure that meets the aspirations of citizens, residents, and investors.
His Excellency stated: "Muwaileh and its surrounding areas are witnessing an exceptional urban and investment boom, accompanied by a noticeable increase in real estate projects and population expansion. From this standpoint, it was necessary to keep pace with this accelerated growth through direct field presence close to customers and investors, ensuring the provision of seamless services that save time and effort and support the momentum of the real estate market in the emirate."
"For his part, Omar Al Mansoori, Director of Branches Department at Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said: 'The opening of the Muwailih branch represents a pivotal step within our strategic plan to enhance the efficiency of the Department’s branch network. We have ensured that the branch is equipped with the latest technologies and qualified personnel to deliver an exceptional and seamless customer experience. Through this expansion, we also seek to strengthen the Department's presence and get closer to customers across the emirate, providing them with broader and easier options to complete their transactions at the branch that is closest and most convenient for them, as well as delivering all real estate services to investors and clients with the highest standards of quality and speed, in line with the comprehensive urban development taking place in the region.'"
"The new branch forms a qualitative addition to the Department's network of branches, strategically distributed across various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah—starting from the main branch in Al Layyeh, passing through the Central Region branch, down to the Eastern Region branches in Khorfakkan, Kalba, and Dibba Al-Hisn—underscoring the Department's firm commitment to delivering its services to all customers wherever they are."
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