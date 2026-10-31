Saudi Says Intercepted 'Hostile Drone' In Riyadh Region

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi air defences intercepted a drone in the Riyadh region on Saturday, according to the spokesman for the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia fighting Yemen's Houthis. "Air defences intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone in the Riyadh region," Turki al-Malki wrote on X, adding that "debris from the interception fell without causing injuries".

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.