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Saudi Says Intercepted 'Hostile Drone' In Riyadh Region

Saudi Says Intercepted 'Hostile Drone' In Riyadh Region


Date: 2026-10-31 04:24:50

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi air defences intercepted a drone in the Riyadh region on Saturday, according to the spokesman for the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia fighting Yemen's Houthis.
"Air defences intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone in the Riyadh region," Turki al-Malki wrote on X, adding that "debris from the interception fell without causing injuries".

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The Peninsula

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