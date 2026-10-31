A Better Life Through Ai Wheel Mobility Scooter 20 Inch Boarding Luggage: Airwheel Smart Carry On Hand Luxury Cabin Suitcase Shine At The 140Th Canton Fair



Guangzhou, Oct 31, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The third phase of the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) officially opened on October 31, bringing together global buyers seeking innovative products for modern lifestyles and travel. Airwheel, a smart mobility brand, is showcasing its range of rideable electric luxury suitcase, attracting attention from international buyers with products that combine electric mobility, intelligent features, and practical luggage storage. By integrating electric riding capabilities into the familiar cabin suitcase format, Airwheel is exploring new ways to make everyday travel more convenient, flexible, and enjoyable.



Strong Interest from International Buyers on Opening Day From the opening hours of the exhibition, Airwheel's booth welcomed a steady stream of international buyers. Drawn by the distinctive concept of a suitcase that can also be ridden, visitors stopped to explore the products, ask questions, and experience the riding functions firsthand. Some buyers also expressed purchasing interest during on-site discussions. Throughout the exhibition area, visitors could be seen trying Airwheel's electric suitcases, experiencing a different approach to moving through large exhibition halls. The combination of riding and conventional luggage functions offers an alternative to traditional suitcases that rely entirely on pulling or pushing, making Airwheel a notable attraction in the luggage and travel products section. Beyond its distinctive appearance, Airwheel's smart electric cabin suitcase is designed around practical travel needs. It retains the essential storage function of conventional luggage while incorporating an electric riding system. In suitable environments, users can ride the suitcase to reduce the effort associated with long walks through airport terminals, large exhibition centers, and other spacious venues. When riding is unnecessary or unsuitable, the suitcase can be used in conventional push-and-pull mode, allowing users to adapt to changing surroundings. Selected models also feature app-based controls, location-related functions, and ambient lighting, bringing connected technology into the travel experience. The 20inch cabin-size design enables convenient carry-on travel. Its 73.26Wh removable lithium battery has passed multiple international certifications and meets aviation boarding standards. One Smart Suitcase, Multiple Everyday Applications



Airwheel's rideable suitcase concept extends beyond the airport. By combining luggage storage with electric mobility, the products are designed to support different travel scenarios, from business trips and shopping excursions to everyday journeys. Airport Mobility, Reinvented Long airport corridors, transfers between terminals, and walks to distant boarding gates can make air travel physically demanding. Airwheel's riding and conventional rolling modes give users greater flexibility when moving through appropriate areas 20-inch cabin-size format creates a practical airport boarding suitcase for air travellers. Business Travel Without Limits



For professionals attending international exhibitions, conferences, and business meetings, moving efficiently between destinations is an important part of the travel experience. From airports and hotels to convention centers and exhibition halls, Airwheel's electric suitcase provides an alternative way to move while carrying clothing, business documents, laptops, and other travel essentials. At the Canton Fair, visitors can experience the products directly in a large exhibition environment, gaining a clearer understanding of how rideable luggage may fit into business travel routines. Smarter Shopping and Leisure Mobility Large shopping malls, commercial complexes, and suitable open spaces offer other potential applications for rideable luggage. Users can carry personal belongings and shopping items in the suitcase while choosing between riding and conventional rolling according to the distance, surroundings, and their own preferences. When entering crowded areas or spaces where riding is not permitted, users can switch to conventional luggage handling. This flexibility extends the potential use of smart rideable suitcases beyond airports and railway stations to shopping, leisure, and urban exploration. Effortless Everyday Travel



Innovation does not have to mean abandoning familiar habits. Airwheel's smart suitcases retain the basic storage functionality of conventional luggage, with a telescopic handle and rolling wheels for everyday handling when electric riding is not needed. Depending on the model, users can also access features such as app-based controls, location-related functions, and lighting options. By combining familiar luggage operation with additional mobility capabilities, Airwheel aims to make intelligent technology a practical part of everyday travel. Technology Designed Around Better Travel Experiences Interest at the Airwheel booth reflects growing curiosity about products that combine conventional travel essentials with new mobility capabilities. For travelers who regularly navigate large airports, exhibition venues, and other expansive environments, the value of a smart suitcase lies not only in its appearance but also in how it can address everyday travel challenges. Airwheel's approach focuses on making luggage more adaptable to different journeys: reducing the physical effort associated with long-distance movement, maintaining practical storage capacity, and offering users greater flexibility in how they move. This philosophy aligns naturally with the third phase of the Canton Fair and its emphasis on products that contribute to a better quality of life. A more enjoyable journey is not simply about reaching a destination; it is also about making the experience along the way more comfortable and convenient. By bringing electric drive systems and intelligent features into a familiar travel product, Airwheel continues to explore how smart mobility technology can improve the way people travel. A Broader Smart Rideable Suitcase Portfolio for Global Markets At the third phase of the 140th Canton Fair, Airwheel is presenting a broad portfolio of smart rideable suitcases designed for different users and travel scenarios. The lineup includes the SE3S series of 20-inch smart rideable cabin suitcase, the 24-inch SE3T electric rideable checked Ai wheel suitcase, and the SQ3/SQ3S children's rideable Kids suitcase. Together, these products address a range of needs, from everyday mobility and airport travel to longer trips and family outings.



Supported by a portfolio of more than 600 global patents, Airwheel continues to develop technologies in electric drive systems, motion control, and intelligent sensing. Its products have also received recognition from international design and innovation programs, including the MUSE Design Awards, French design awards, Asian Design Awards, and iLuxury Awards. The strong interest at the exhibition provides opportunities for Airwheel to engage with international buyers, exchange market insights, and explore potential business partnerships. Meet Airwheel at the 140th Canton Fair As Airwheel continues to develop products for different users and travel scenarios, its focus remains on combining practical design with intelligent mobility technology. From airport terminals and business exhibitions to shopping trips and leisure travel, the brand aims to make luggage a more versatile companion for exploring the world. Airwheel invites international buyers, distributors, and business partners to visit its booths during the third phase of the 140th Canton Fair to experience its smart rideable suitcase portfolio firsthand and discuss potential cooperation opportunities. Exhibition: The 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), Phase 3

Dates: October 31–November 4, 2026

Airwheel Booths: 20.2J37-38, 20.2K11-12, and 18.1K04 Airwheel is committed to making every journey more convenient through intelligent mobility innovation - bringing greater freedom and flexibility to everyday travel. Media Contact

Company: Airwheel

Contact: Media Team

Email: [email protected]

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