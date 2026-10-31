'Making Commendable Efforts To Strengthen Food Processing Sector': PM Modi Wishes Chirag Paswan On Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President, Chirag Paswan, praising his efforts to strengthen the food processing sector and saying that his work would contribute to building a self-reliant India while benefiting farmers.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: "Birthday wishes to Union Cabinet Minister Shri Chirag Paswan Ji. He is making commendable efforts to strengthen the food processing sector, which will go a long way in building a self-reliant India and also ensure benefits for our farmers. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his birthday wishes to Paswan, appreciating his contribution to food security and food processing.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri @iChiragPaswan. Under the leadership of Modi Ji, you are doing commendable work in the direction of food security and processing. I pray to God for your good health and long life," Shah posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also greeted the Union Minister on the occasion and prayed for his long and healthy life.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Union Minister Shri Chirag Paswan Ji. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that He grants you a glorious, long, and healthy life," CM Yogi said in his post.

Meanwhile, Paswan celebrated his birthday with party workers and supporters in Patna, Bihar, where he cut a cake amid greetings and celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the leader remembered his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, while also expressing gratitude to his mother for standing by him through difficult times.

Paswan also acknowledged the contribution of party workers and leaders in strengthening the organisation, expressing gratitude for their continued support.

"While I remember my father, I also remember my mother, who stood by me like a pillar of strength through every difficult situation. I thank my family, every party worker and every leader who worked tirelessly day and night to bring the party to where it is today," he said.