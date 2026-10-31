PM Modi Flags Off New Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Linking Kashi Delhi

PM Modi Inaugurates Vande Bharat Sleeper Service

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Marking a historic day for Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Train linking Kashi (Varanasi) and Delhi, highlighting the services for passengers. PM Modi noted that the train will offer a faster, more comfortable, and seamless travel experience.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the train is equipped with modern amenities and a state-of-the-art safety system.“Today is a historic day for those traveling by rail between Delhi and Kashi. With the launch of the Kashi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, not only will there be a saving of time, but their experience is also set to improve. Equipped with modern amenities and a state-of-the-art safety system, this is the country's second Vande Bharat Sleeper Train,” he wrote.

Route and Connectivity Benefits

In another post, PM Modi said the train would run from Kashi to Delhi via Prayagraj and Kanpur Central, making travel convenient for millions of devotees, tourists, young people and businesspeople.“The Vande Bharat Sleeper train running from Kashi to Prayagraj, via Kanpur Central, to Delhi will make travel convenient for millions of devotees, tourists, youth, and businesspeople,” he said.

Highlighting the religious and cultural significance of the route, the Prime Minister said the service would connect faith with opportunity and tradition with modernity.“Whether it's a darshan of Baba Vishwanath or a journey to the Sangam, this train will connect faith with opportunity and tradition with modernity. Heartfelt best wishes to everyone for this new rail service!” he added.

Official Launch and Future Outlook

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express services between Varanasi and New Delhi from Varanasi on Saturday. Following the introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper services on the Howrah-Guwahati corridor and the corresponding return journey in January 2026, the new services will extend the benefits of this next-generation train to additional regions.

With enhanced onboard amenities, advanced safety features and thoughtfully designed sleeper accommodation, Indian Railways is working towards making long-distance overnight journeys more comfortable, reliable and passenger-centric. The Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Varanasi and New Delhi will strengthen connectivity between one of India's most prominent spiritual and cultural destinations and the national capital. (ANI)

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