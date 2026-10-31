RBI Central Board Reviews India's Economic Outlook, Discusses Potential Risks And Challenges

MENAFN - KNN India)The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday reviewed prevailing economic conditions and discussed potential risks and challenges to India's economic outlook at its 625th meeting held in Mumbai.

The meeting was chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, with the Board deliberating on the current economic situation and evaluating factors that could affect the country's growth outlook, reported ANI.

In an official statement, the RBI said the Board discussed prevailing economic conditions and associated challenges and assessed potential risks to the economic outlook. However, it did not specify the particular risks or challenges discussed.

Board Reviews DICGC Activities

The Central Board also reviewed the activities of the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) and the work undertaken by select departments at the RBI's Central Office.

As part of the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2026, the Board members took the Integrity Pledge during the meeting.

Senior RBI Officials, Board Members Attend

The meeting was attended by RBI Deputy Governors Swaminathan J., Poonam Gupta, Shirish Chandra Murmu and Rohit Jain.

Other members of the Central Board present included Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Anand Gopal Mahindra; Janmejaya Kumar Sinha; Syed Akbaruddin; and Annie George Mathew.

The meeting brought together the RBI's senior leadership and Central Board members to review economic developments, assess potential risks and examine the functioning of key institutions and departments under the central bank.

(KNN Bureau)