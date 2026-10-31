Austria And Museums Reiterate HEAR Act Is Unconstitutional

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Republic of Austria and Vienna'sandsubmitted a filing last Friday, repeating their assertion that the updatedviolatesof theand the. This response addresses amicus briefs filed by theand(Democrat of Connecticut) and(Republican of Texas), which presented legal precedents supporting the HEAR Act's constitutionality.

Austria, the Albertina, and the Leopold Museum are defendants in a lawsuit initiated by Timothy Reif. Reif, a descendant of Fritz Grünbaum, a Jewish cabaret performer and art collector killed in a 1941 death camp, seeks the return of several Egon Schiele artworks. He alleges these pieces were looted by Nazis who seized Grünbaum's collection. The defendants dispute this, claiming the works were part of a collection exported from Austria by Grünbaum's sister-in-law in the 1930s and later sold to a Swiss dealer in the 1950s.

The museums and Austria had previously argued the HEAR Act's unconstitutionality. Their latest filing directly responds to each case cited in the senators' and Justice Department's briefs. The filing states that while the defendants“respect the work of the Senators and the Government, and their attention to trying to remedy at least some of the horrors of the Holocaust,” they believe Congress“exceeded its constitutional bounds” in passing the amended HEAR Act. Senators Blumenthal and Cornyn did not immediately comment.

Central to the response are the 2025 amendments to the HEAR Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump last year. Initially enacted in 2016 and set to expire in 2026, the amendments extend the act indefinitely. Other changes aimed to address high-profile cases that failed due to technicalities, such as varying statutes of limitations across states.

The defendants contend that the HEAR Act does not establish a federal law for art restitution, akin to federal copyright law. Instead, it“delegates the substantive means to restitute Nazi-looted art to the states.” While courts are to apply state laws, the 2025 amendments eliminate certain defenses, thereby dictating court rulings on these cases. This, the defendants argue, infringes upon both the Tenth Amendment, which reserves powers not granted to the federal government for the states, and Article III of the Constitution, specifically the separation-of-powers doctrine that empowers courts to decide cases.

The defendants' response asserts,“By forbidding the federal courts from any longer considering these equitable defenses, Congress is intruding on the constitutional right and obligation of Article III courts to 'decide' such cases and controversies for themselves.” One defense removed by the 2025 amendments is laches, which allows dismissal of a valid claim if the plaintiff unreasonably delayed bringing it. The change prohibits courts from“any factfinding as to questions of whether 'inexcusable delay' by a plaintiff or the plaintiff's predecessors caused the loss of critical evidence, resulting in 'unfair prejudice' to the current owner of allegedly stolen art.”

The filing further adds,“By outlawing the laches defense in particular, which prevents unprovable allegations of Nazi theft from becoming de facto conclusive presumptions of Nazi theft, the HEAR Act unquestionably does compel particular factfinding in favor of plaintiffs.”

William L. Charron, an attorney for the defendants, stated in a phone interview that the filing aimed to directly address the Justice Department's and senators' arguments for the HEAR Act's constitutionality. Charron told ARTnews,“The government and the Senators intervened and involved themselves in this case because they wanted to be heard as to their reasons why they believe the HEAR Act is constitutional, and so this was an opportunity for my clients to respond and explain why they respectfully disagree with those positions and respectfully believe the HEAR Act is unconstitutional.”

Charron believes Reif v. Republic of Austria could be resolved without addressing the HEAR Act's constitutionality. However, should courts decide to rule on that question, he noted, it could potentially advance to the Supreme Court. Charron called the arguments in the filing“important and serious issues.” He added,“We have given the Court a number of arguments and grounds to dismiss the case without having to rule upon these constitutional questions. But if the Court decides that it does need to address the constitutionality of the HEAR Act, I certainly hope that it seriously considers the arguments that have been raised in this filing.”

Source: ARTnews