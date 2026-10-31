Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst Triggers Flood, No Injuries Reported

A flood caused by the Shintaphu glacial lake bursting its banks has washed away infrastructure at the Gasa Tshachu natural hot springs in the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, media reports said yesterday.

No injuries or loss of life have been reported, state broadcaster BBS said.

The hot springs at Gasa Tshachu are a major tourist attraction in the northern part of the country that is nestled between India and China.

BBS reported the extent of damage from the late night flash flood was not known because of“darkness and the strong flow” of floodwaters. Two bailey bridges - bridges built in portable, pre-fabricated sections - may have been washed away, the broadcaster reported.

Gasa Tshachu was also hit by a flash flood in 2021, when the Mochhu River changed course and swept through the area.

Kuensel, Bhutan's national newspaper, said part of the road to Laya village where the springs are located had been washed away, making it impassable. The road has been closed for traffic indefinitely, the newspaper said.

The area had been evacuated before the flood reached the area, Kuensel reported.

In neighbouring Nepal, in a similar mountainous area about 600km (370 miles) to the west, a flash flood on its border with China in August killed more than 1,500 people and left more than 5,000 missing.

Shintaphu glacial Lake