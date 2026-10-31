UN Warns Of Continued Risk Of Ethnic Cleansing As Displacement Worsens In Gaza

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory has warned of continued concerns over ethnic cleansing in Gaza, citing expanding Israeli military deployments, destruction of civilian infrastructure and the forced displacement of Palestinians into increasingly restricted areas.

In a report issued on Friday, the office said Israeli forces were expanding westwards, with the stated aim of extending their deployment across 70 per cent of the Gaza Strip.

It reported increased military activity in Gaza City's Shujaiya neighborhood and eastern areas of Bureij, Deir Al Balah and Maghazi over the past two weeks.

The report also documented attacks on displacement camps in Shujaiya, including a drone strike on tents sheltering displaced families on 25 October. The resulting fire lasted around five hours, forcing 200 families, or approximately 800 people, to flee.

UN Office Head Ajith Sunghay described displacement in Gaza as both acute and chronic, warning that the chances of residents returning to their homes were extremely limited.

The office called on Israeli occupation to end the forced transfer of Palestinians, warning that such acts could constitute war crimes and potentially crimes against humanity.

It also raised concerns over restrictions on humanitarian aid and shelter supplies, as thousands of displaced families continue to live in inadequate tents amid ongoing bombardment.

Sunghay said many Palestinians were facing their fourth year of displacement and another winter in fragile shelters, expressing hope that the coming winter would be their last under such conditions.