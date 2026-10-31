49.6 Crore People Lifted Out Of Poverty, 14.6 Crore Jobs Created In A Decade: Himanta Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 31 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday highlighted what he described as the biggest movement against poverty in India's history, claiming that 49.6 crore people have been lifted out of poverty and 14.6 crore new job opportunities have been created over the last decade.

In a post on X, Sarma credited the achievements to the country's transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.

"The biggest andolan against poverty has been waged in India in the last decade and the results?" the Chief Minister wrote, citing the figures of poverty reduction and employment generation.

He further said that the emergence of a new India, marked by these achievements, reflected the aspirations of people who voted for the BJP-led government in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Expressing confidence in the ruling dispensation's continued electoral success, Sarma said that people would once again vote for the same political vision in the 2029 general elections.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid continuing political discourse over poverty alleviation, employment generation and the country's economic progress under the Modi government.

Poverty reduction and job creation have remained among the key issues in India, with the Centre highlighting welfare initiatives, financial inclusion programmes, infrastructure development and employment-related measures as significant contributors to the country's development.

The figures cited by Sarma underline the BJP's emphasis on presenting poverty alleviation and employment generation as major achievements of the past decade.

His statement also signals the ruling party's confidence in carrying its development narrative into the next general elections.

The BJP has consistently projected the Modi government's development agenda and welfare delivery as key factors behind its electoral support across successive Lok Sabha elections.