AICWA Mourns The Demise Of Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has mourned the demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta.

He has been remembered for giving Hindi cinema a“bold, stylish and unmistakable voice”.

In a post shared on social media, the association expressed grief over the filmmaker's untimely demise and said his work had brought a new energy to Bollywood, leaving a lasting mark on audiences and the film industry.

The post read,“The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is deeply saddened and shocked by the untimely passing of acclaimed director and filmmaker Sanjay Gupta.”

“Through films such as Aatish, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa, Kaabil and Mumbai Saga, he gave Indian cinema a bold, stylish and unmistakable voice. His work brought a new energy to Bollywood and left a lasting mark on audiences and the industry alike. He has left us far too early. The news has left the entire Indian film fraternity in shock and disbelief.”

It further read,“With his passing, an era of Indian cinema has come to an end. His contribution will always be remembered. AICWA prays for the peace of his soul and for strength and courage for his family in this difficult time.”

For the uninitiated, Sanjay Gupta passed away at his residence in Mumbai on October 30. He was 57. According to reports, the filmmaker reportedly fell in the bathroom during the night and sustained a serious head injury.

His family was at home, and the incident reportedly came to light the following morning, when he was found dead.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of his demise, saying that Gupta had died due to a head injury at home. In his tribute, Pandit remembered him as an ace director, a wonderful narrator and a passionate filmmaker, calling his passing a great loss to the industry.

–IANS

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