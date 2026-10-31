Health Minister J P Nadda Administers Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge

Observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas at Kartavya Bhawan

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, J P Nadda, on Saturday administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) pledge to officers and officials of both the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers at a ceremony held at Kartavya Bhawan-1. The observance commemorated the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose contributions to the integration and unity of the nation remain an enduring inspiration.

Details of the Pledge Ceremony

According to the press release, the ceremony was attended by Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare; Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers; Tejveer Singh, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers; Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR); Lovneesh G. Krishna, Director General of Health Services (Dte) and Sunil Kumar Barnwal, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) along with other senior officers and officials of both the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

Commitment to National Integration

The pledge-taking ceremony reaffirmed the collective commitment of officers and officials towards upholding the unity, integrity and security of the nation. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is observed every year on 31st October to honour the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and reiterate the importance of national unity and solidarity. The observance served as an occasion to renew the commitment to the ideals of unity, integrity and national cohesion, which continue to guide the country's journey towards a developed and united India, the release said. (ANI)

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