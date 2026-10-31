Arjun Ram Meghwal Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Sensitive November 1 Protest

Minister Criticises Protest Timing

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday criticised Congress leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for choosing November 1 to hold a protest in Delhi, alleging that he had shown insensitivity towards the sentiments of the Sikh community and concerns raised by traders ahead of the Diwali festival. Speaking to the reporters, Meghwal said November 1 was a sensitive date for Delhi, recalling the violence against members of the Sikh community following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in October 1984. He questioned why Rahul Gandhi had chosen the same date for the proposed demonstration despite requests to reschedule it.

"November 1 is remembered as a very sensitive day in Delhi. Following the events of October 1984, there was widespread violence in Delhi on November 1. Sikh brothers were subjected to atrocities, and there was bloodshed. Despite this, Rahul Gandhi has chosen that very day for the protest. He does not seem to have even the slightest sensitivity towards the significance of November 1," Meghwal said.

Impact on Community and Trade

He claimed that representatives of the Sikh community had approached Rahul Gandhi and requested him to change the date of the proposed protest. He further stated that more than 50 trade organisations in Delhi had submitted written representations and met him personally, urging that the demonstration be rescheduled. According to Meghwal, traders had expressed concerns that a large gathering during the Diwali shopping season could disrupt business activities, force shops to shut and prevent customers from reaching wholesale markets.

"People from across the country come to Delhi to purchase goods from us. If lakhs of people gather for the protest, it will disrupt the markets. Shops may have to close, and customers who want to purchase goods from us may not be able to reach us. Why are you causing us losses? But he is not listening," he said.

Accusations of Anarchy

Meghwal also accused the Congress leader of creating an atmosphere of anarchy by taking the issue of the Election Commission and other matters to the streets while related proceedings were pending before the Supreme Court. Referring to the proposed march towards the Supreme Court, he said the Chief Justice had clarified that people approach the court through petitions. He added that a petition had subsequently been filed and was being heard by the court.

"When the matter is already pending before the Supreme Court, why are they taking this issue of impeachment to the public? They should consider the Supreme Court's decision," Meghwal said. He further alleged that the Supreme Court had reprimanded Rahul Gandhi several times over his conduct, but that there had been no improvement. He reiterated that the sentiments of the Sikh community and the concerns of traders should have been taken into account while deciding the date of the protest.

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