CM Satheesan Heads To Delhi To Join INDIA Bloc Rally For Democracy

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan said he will join thousands of people at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday for a major opposition rally to defend democracy, the Constitution, and citizens' voting rights.

Announcing his participation in the November 1 mobilisation through a social media post on Saturday, Satheesan said he would stand alongside lakhs of citizens in what he described as a fight to protect the country's democratic foundations.

"India is calling. Tomorrow, I will be at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi to stand with lakhs of citizens in defence of democracy, the Constitution, and the right to vote," he posted.

Making it clear that the gathering should not be seen as just another political protest, the Chief Minister said it was a firm declaration that people would not remain silent when democracy was under threat.

"Chalo Dilli. November 1. Ramlila Maidan," he added, giving a call for wider public participation.

The rally is being organised by the opposition INDIA bloc as part of its campaign against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and what it describes as attempts to undermine the country's electoral democracy.

The opposition parties have raised serious objections to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that large numbers of eligible voters face the risk of being excluded.

They have demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, an immediate halt to the SIR exercise and restoration of names allegedly removed from voter lists.

The alliance has also called for a return to paper ballot-based elections.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been at the forefront of the campaign, urging students, farmers, workers, women, young people, and civil society groups to join the November 1 mobilisation.

The rally is expected to bring together leaders of several opposition parties and provide a platform for a united political challenge over alleged electoral irregularities.

Satheesan's participation will also underline the Kerala government's political alignment with the wider opposition campaign at the national level.