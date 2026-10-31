Sanjay Gupta's Last Tweet Marvelled At His Daughter's Giant Lego Creation, Earlier Praised Son's Discipline

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's sudden passing away shook the nation on October 31.

The ace filmmaker who passed away on October 30, often took to social media to share glimpses of his life beyond cinema.

Apart from his movies, the filmmaker also was a proud father to his two children and would often laud and appreciate them for their achievements and skills.

In fact, in his last post on X, dated October 21, Sanjay Gupta had shared a picture of a massive Lego structure being built on his dining table by his daughter. Reacting to the creation, the filmmaker wrote,“The biggest Lego I know being built on my dining table. CRAZY!!!”

The post reflected a proud father's amazement at his daughter's creativity and the elaborate structure she was putting together.

In an earlier Instagram post, Sanjay Gupta had penned an emotional note for his son, Shivaansh, praising him for his discipline, independence and determination to make his own way.

Sharing a picture of his son, the filmmaker wrote,“I always have stories about my tough childhood. We never had much. But you my son Shivaansh have it all (well mostly ). Yet you choose to slug it out and carve your own path.”

He went on to describe his son's daily routine, revealing that the teenager would wake up at 5 am, irrespective of the weather, and take a rickshaw to the gym before heading to school.

“Every morning, come rain or shine, you're up at 5 am and in a rickshaw by 5.30, hitting the gym before 6 and then off to school on your own by 7.30. And you choose to do all this on your own knowing you have a choice to ask the cook and the driver to assist you,” he wrote.

The doting father further explained what made his son's efforts particularly commendable, adding,“That's what makes your story commendable my son. So proud of who you are and who you are on the way to becoming. We love you beta now and forever. #proudfather.”

The filmmaker had also publicly celebrated his son's achievements. In May this year, he shared his pride after Shivaansh summited Kalsubai, Maharashtra's highest peak, and spoke about his plans to take on the Annapurna Base Camp trek.

Appreciating his son, Sanjay had written,“My son Shivaansh, 15, just summited the highest peak in Maharashtra, Kalsubai. The trek was from 3am to 11am. Next, he leaves for Annapurna Base Camp. A ten day trek in Nepal. Me, proud Papa.”

On the professional front Sanjay Gupta, who made his directorial debut with 'Aatish: Feel the Fire' in 1994, went on to establish himself as a filmmaker known for stylised action dramas and crime thrillers.

His filmography includes titles such as 'Kaante', 'Musafir', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Jazbaa', 'Kaabil' and 'Mumbai Saga'.

He collaborated with actor Sanjay Dutt on many projects, including 'Kaante', 'Musafir' and 'Zinda'. His last work, 'The Miranda Brothers', was released in 2025.

For the uninitiated, Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30 after reportedly slipping in the bathroom and sustaining a head injury. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of his demise on social media, remembering him as a passionate filmmaker and a wonderful narrator.